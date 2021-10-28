Bank of America launches account validation to help clients with fraud prevention
Oct. 28, 2021 10:16 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) introduces Account Validation, a fraud prevention service for corporate and public sector clients.
- Before starting electronic credit or debit payments, clients that use Account Verification can verify the status of an account and authenticate the account owner.
- The service is supported by Early Warning Services, a fintech firm that provides identity, risk and payment solutions to financial institutions; the firm is owned by seven U.S. financial institutions, including BofA.
- "Account Validation can help companies prevent fraudulent payments without compromising on speed for valid payments to vendors and contractors," said Stephanie Wolf, head of financial institutions sales and head of business banking sales in global transaction services at BofA. "By reducing misdirected payments, companies will also save a considerable amount of time and money it takes to attempt to retrieve misdirected payments."
- Previously, (Oct. 19) Bank of America says support for underserved community lenders exceeds $2B.