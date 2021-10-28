Alnylam falls 18% following Q3 2021 earnings disappointment
Oct. 28, 2021 10:29 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -17.9%) are down in morning trading after the RNAi biotech missed Q3 earnings estimates on both EPS and revenue.
- Alnylam's YoY net loss narrowed 19% to $204.5M. Net loss per common share went to $1.72 from $2.18.
- Although revenue grew 49% YoY to $187.6M, that still fell ~$31M short of analyst expectations.
- Sales of Alnylam's best-selling drug, Onpattro (patisiran), grew 6% compared to Q3 2020 to $120M.
- Its next best-selling drug, Givlaari (givosiran) increased 4% to $32M.
- On the R&D front, Alynlam yesterday announced that its polyneuropathy associated with hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis drug vutrisiran met all secondary goals at 18 months in a phase 3 study.
- The company today also said that founding CEO John Maraganore will retire at the end of the year.