Universal Insurance rises 6% as Q3 results beat estimates
Oct. 28, 2021 10:35 AM ETUniversal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE +6.0%) is rising after Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.
- The company's total revenue declined -7.8% Y/Y to $287.25M, driven mainly by the realized gain on investments of $53.8M in Q3 2020, versus a $4.3M realized gain in the current quarter. Total revenue benefited from continued primary rate increases earning through the book as policies renew.
- Q3 direct premiums earned up 15.0% driven by primary rate increases earning-in.
- “Our direct premiums earned growth of 15.0% in the third quarter was primarily driven by primary rate increases in Florida earning through the book. We have now filed for more than 34% in primary rate increases in Florida over the past 18 months, while simultaneously continuing to shape our underwriting risks with total policies-in-force relatively flat year-over-year," said CEO Stephen Donaghy.
- Q3 annualized return on average equity of 16.4%.
- Florida primary average rate increase of 14.9% for UPCIC approved during Q3.
- On the expense side, the combined ratio improved 36.1 points for Q3. The improvement was driven primarily by decreased weather events and lower prior years’ reserve development, in addition to business expense management, partially offset by current year strengthening and higher reinsurance costs impact on the ratio.
- Net investment income decreased 38.6% for Q3 as well as a significant decline in realized gains when compared to Q3 2020.
- The Company maintained its guidance for 2021:
- GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS in a range of $2.75 - $3.00.
- Consensus EPS estimate is $2.40.
- Annualized return on average equity in a range of 17.0% - 19.0%.