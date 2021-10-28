American Express launches U.S. business checking account, issues debit card
Oct. 28, 2021 10:36 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) expands its small business offerings as the company introduces a new digital business checking account designed for small and mid-sized businesses.
- The account offers a secure, high-yield and low fee digital banking experience with an annual percentage yield of 1.1% on balances to $500K, the company says.
- The checking accounts connect with existing Amex credit cards, and comes with a business debit card, the first to be issued in the U.S. by the company.
- Business checking customers will be able to earn membership reward points and redeem them for deposits into their account by early 2022.
- U.S. small and mid-sized business can now apply for the checking account, and if approved, they will receive features including support of multiple transaction types and no monthly fees.
