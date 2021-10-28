BAE Systems wins $26M U.S. Navy contract for Mk 110 naval gun
Oct. 28, 2021 10:37 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has won a $26M contract from the U.S. Navy to equip its Constellation class frigates with the fully-automatic 57mm Mk 110 naval gun.
- The contract includes engineering support and calls for two Mk 110s for the USS Constellation (FFG 62) and USS Congress (FFG 63) frigates.
- The Mk 110 gun system is a medium-caliber shipboard weapon, effective against air, surface, or ground threats without requiring multiple round types. It can fire up to 220 rounds per minute at an effective range of more than nine nautical miles using BAE Systems' six-mode programmable, pre-fragmented and proximity-fused (3P) ammunition.
- The contract also includes the delivery of a Mk 110 system to the U.S. Coast Guard’s third Argus Class Offshore Patrol Cutter, USCGC Ingham.
- Deliveries under the contract are expected to begin in 2023 with Naval Sea Systems Command Integrated Warfare Systems 3C (NAVSEA IWS).