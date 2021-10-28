Abiomed shares fall after Q3 earnings results, FY forecast

Oct. 28, 2021 Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD)

  • Abiomed shares fall (ABMD -4.7%) after the company posted third-quarter revenue that was in line with Wall Street estimates.
  • The company's quarterly revenue increased 18% to $248.1M, in line with analysts' average estimate, helped by the performance of its Impella heart pump business.
  • Worldwide Impella heart pump product revenue for the quarter totaled $235.8M, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 82.3% compared to 81.5% last year.
  • The company expects 2022 revenue to be in the range of $1,010M to $1,030M, slightly above the original guidance.
  • Also expects fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 24% - 25%.
