Proto Labs stumbles after cost inflation hits Q3 earnings

Oct. 28, 2021 11:34 AM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is down 18% after record revenue couldn't meet consensus estimates, reporting miss on both-lines in its Q3 earnings results.
  • Revenue of $125.3M (+16.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.02M.
  • Hubs generated $8.8M of revenue.
  • "Our earnings in the third quarter were impacted by post pandemic-related cost inflation, as well as continued investments in our systems and product offering," says CFO John Way.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 44.9%
  • EBITDA of $17.11M with EBITDA margin of 13.7%.
  • Proto Labs served 23,457 unique product developers during the quarter, representing a 24.8% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.17 misses by $0.12.
  • The company ended the quarter with $83.9M in cash and investments balance.
