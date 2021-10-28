A. O. Smith surges on 3Q earnings beats; raises full-year outlook
Oct. 28, 2021 11:42 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- A. O. Smith (AOS +9.3%) is trading higher after reporting record 3Q21 results.
- The water technology company reported net sales of $914.6M (+20% Y/Y) and well above consensus estimates of $854.31M. The growth was driven by strong product demand across all geographies, particularly in North America, resulting in record third quarter sales.
- Sales in the North America segment grew 21% Y/Y to $658.2M, primarily driven by higher prices and higher volumes of water heaters, boilers and water treatment products.
- Rest of World sales rose 19% to $263.1M, with ~55% of the increase driven by constant currency growth in China in each of the company's major product categories.
- Net earnings totaled $131.6M, up 25% despite higher material and logistics costs. The growth was fueled by pricing actions and higher volumes.
- As of September 30, 2021, cash and marketable securities balances totaled $685.2M with total debt of $106.4M resulting in a leverage ratio of 5.3% as measured by total debt-to-total capitalization.
- CEO update: "Our strategy of focusing on growing profitably through innovative and energy-efficient water heating and water treatment products, while capitalizing on a steady replacement cycle is paying dividends. We believe our strong performance continues to position us well to execute our long-term strategy and achieve sustained growth in sales and earnings."
- Looking ahead, the firm has raised its full year 2021 outlook for both sales and EPS. The company expects EPS between $2.86 and $2.90 (vs. consensus $2.76), up 5% at the midpoint from the previous guidance of $2.70 to $2.76, and revenue of $3,474M - $3,503M vs. consensus of $3.41B.
- "With strong sales growth and solid demand for our products continuing through October and further inflation-related pricing actions effective in November, we are raising our outlook for full year 2021 sales to increase between 20 and 21% year over year, including approximately $54 million of benefit from China currency translation and excluding sales from Giant. We expect the increase in sales to drive increased profitability with a revised outlook for EPS to between $2.86 and $2.90, up 5% at the midpoint from our previous guidance of $2.70 to $2.76, stated Wheeler.
- A. O. Smith also recently declared an 8% increase in the dividend rate, resulting in a five-year compound annual dividend growth rate of 17%.