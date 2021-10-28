Pharma stocks rally as White House drops plan to lower drug pricing
Oct. 28, 2021 11:41 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), GSK, NVO, HZNPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor65 Comments
- Large-cap pharma companies are trading higher in morning hours after White House unveiled a framework for a deal on President Biden's social spending package on Thursday leaving out a key provision that allowed Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.
- President “has spent countless hours over the last several weeks discussing this topic with members of Congress and trying to secure a deal," The Hill reported quoting a senior administration official.
- "But at the end of the day, there are not yet enough votes to get something across the line that will deliver what the American people need and expect on prescription drugs."
- It is a “more encouraging headline than not,” Jared Holz, managing director of health-care equities at Oppenheimer said, yet citing the difficulty in getting optimistic on pharma stocks.
- Notable gainers include Merck (MRK +5.3%), which reported better than expected Q3 financials today, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +3.9%), Novo Nordisk (NVO +2.3%), and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP +1.8%).
- Read: In September, a group of centrist Democrats introduced a narrower drug pricing bill allowing pricing negotiations only for treatments facing no competition.
