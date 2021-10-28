Huntington Q3 earnings reflect strong net interest income growth from acquisition
Oct. 28, 2021 11:42 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (HBAN -0.2%) Q3 net interest income jumps 42% Y/Y and 38% Q/Q, reflecting the bank's first full quarter since its acquisition of TCF Financial.
- Q3 core EPS of $0.35, in line with consensus. The core figure excludes $0.13 charge for TCF Financial acquisition-related items. Including the charge, net income per share came to $0.22 vs. a $0.05 loss in Q2 and $0.48 net income per share in Q3 2020.
- "We continued to see increasing momentum in our business strategies during the quarter, delivering loan growth excluding PPP and with strength in areas of strategic focus for fee income, including areas like wealth, capital markets, and cards and payments," said Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $62M in Q3 vs. a cost of $211M in Q2 and benefit of $60M a year ago.
- Q3 net interest income (FTE) of $1.17B increased from $844M in Q2 and $817M in Q3 2020; net interest margin of 2.90% increased from 2.66% in Q2 and declined from 2.96% in Q3 2020.
- The company's core EPS beat Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari's estimate due lower than expected loan loss provision and higher NII. He expects stock reaction to be neutral as "EPS beat likely tempered by higher expense levels."
- Loan and lease balance at the end of Q3 was $110.6B, down from $111.9B at the end of Q2 2021. Commercial loan balances decreased $1.6B during the quarter; excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, they increased $141M. Consumer loan balances increased by $226M during Q3.
- Total deposit balance at the end of Q3 slipped to $141.9B from $142.8B at the end of Q2, impacted by acquisition-related divestiture.
