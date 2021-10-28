Zedge announces revenue and operating income for Q4 and FY21

Oct. 28, 2021
  • Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) says it is working to finalize the partial release (~$0.03 per share) of the valuation allowance on the Company's deferred tax asset.
  • The Company reported revenue and operating income for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended July 31, 2021.
  • For Q4, Revenue increased 93.0% Y/Y to $5.2M; Operating income and operating margin of $2.2M and 42.2% vs. $0.4M and 14.4%, respectively; MAU increased by 7.8%, and Zedge Premium Gross Transaction Value of $0.3M an increase of 45.0%.
  • Full-Year Fiscal 2021: Revenue increased 106.6% Y/Y $19.6M; Active subscriptions and subscription revenue increased 49.2% and 100.8%, respectively; Operating income and operating margin of $7.8M and 39.9% vs. an operating loss of($0.4M) and (4.2)%, respectively; Zedge Premium GTV of $0.95M an increase of 29.8% vs. last year.
  • (ZDGE -5.8%)
