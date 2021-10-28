Legends Business Group announces acquisition of North Star Developers

Oct. 28, 2021 12:01 PM ETLegends Business Group, Inc. (LGBS), AAPJBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Legends Business Group (OTCPK:LGBS -51.4%) is excited to announce the acquisition of North Star Developers from AAP (OTCPK:AAPJ -9.8%).
  • AAPJ will sell its 50% interest in North Star Developers to Legends Business Group and this acquisition is valued at $1.5M.
  • AAPJ will receive 300M common shares of LGBS valued at 0.005/share to complete the acquisition.
  • AAPJ has three operating businesses, so that their management has determined that it is in the company’s best interest to sell its 50% interest in North Star Developers to LGBS.
