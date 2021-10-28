Inflation may push gold to new highs, Agnico Eagle CEO says
Oct. 28, 2021 11:56 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Gold may surpass the record high set in August of $2,075/oz. in the next 12 months, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -1.6%) CEO Sean Boyd tells Bloomberg.
- While cost pressures from rising commodity prices and global supply chain woes have accelerated for Agnico since Q2 and are "more sticky" than three months ago, higher inflation is "generally a very favorable environment for gold," Boyd says.
- "The current gold price is good for the industry, and the industry remains fairly discipline in terms of capital allocation," the CEO tells Bloomberg, adding that any opportunity from reaching new highs "is more in the high-quality gold stocks than it is in gold."
- The comments come after Agnico Eagle reported in-line Q3 earnings and flat revenues, with record quarterly gold production of 541.6K oz.
- The miner maintained full-year gold production guidance at 2.05M oz., with all-in sustaining costs of $950-$1,000/oz.
- Agnico Eagle shares have shed 30% over the past year and 20% YTD.