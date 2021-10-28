Chart Talk: Dollar Index sinks and Gold re-takes $1,800/oz
Oct. 28, 2021 12:14 PM ETInvesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), GLDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The dollar index drops from 93.88 to 93.33, a 0.6% decline, its most significant one-day selloff since May 7. Simultaneously gold rises +0.3% to re-take 1,800/oz.
- The traditional inversely correlated relationship between the U.S. dollar and gold holds true when looking at the correlation coefficient between the two benchmark ETFs that track the dollar and gold, the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD).
- As seen below, seldom do the two instruments track positively together on a YTD chart but rather tend to hold a -0.50 relationship.
- The chart below shows the relationship between the two ETFs. Seeking Alpha's interactive charts also breakdown the relationship of UUP and GLD over a longer five-year period.