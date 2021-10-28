LendingClub stock gaps up 29% to highest level since Feb. 2016 on Q3 results

Oct. 28, 2021 12:20 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

San Francisco Headquarters of Lending Club

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares soar as much as 40% to its highest level since February 2016 after the company posted robust Q3 earnings and revenues during after-hours on Wednesday.
  • "Over the next 12 to 18 months, we plan to accelerate our growth investments, particularly in infrastructure and new products while continuing to grow our profit," CEO Scott Sanborn said in the conference call.
  • At the opening bell on Thursday, LC reached as high as $44.66 per share, a new all-time high, but has since pulled back towards $40 intra-day.
  • As of Wednesday's close, shares of LC fade by 8.0%, but rises 8.2% M/M and +569% Y/Y, as per the chart below.
  • Recall in August, LC jumped after Maxim upgraded to a Buy on the company's acquisition of Radius Bank.
