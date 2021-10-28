Diebold Nixdorf drops 15% despite push from retail segment revenue

  • Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -15.3%) missed Q3 estimates with revenue of $958.2M, down 3.7% Y/Y, misses consensus by $81.8M.
  • Strong Retail segment revenue, up more than 9% on a GAAP basis and up 7% on a constant currency basis, with continued growth in self-checkout solutions.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit declined 9.2% to $81.3M and non-GAAP operating profit margin decreased 50 bps to 8.5% due primarily to revenue delays, higher freight and raw material costs and investments to support growth initiatives.
  • Jeff Rutherford, senior VP and CFO, said: "Despite solid market activity and due to continued global supply challenges, $90 million of revenue modeled for the third quarter has been deferred to future periods. Additionally, we experienced $10 million of non-billable logistics inflation during the quarter. The deferral of revenue and non-billable inflation reduced third quarter gross margin by approximately $33 million."
  • 2021 Outlook: Total revenue of $3.90B-3.95B (prior $4.0B - $4.1B) vs. consensus of $4.07B; Adjusted EBITDA of $415M - $435M (prior $455M - $475M) and Free cash flow of $80M - $100M (prior $120M - $140M).
  • Stock has taken a 5% hit on a YTD basis; a look at how the stock faired against peers.

