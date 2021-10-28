IronNet plunges 25% as investors sell off cybersecurity meme stock

  • Meme stock darling IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) continued with its roller-coaster ways as the cybersecurity company's shares fell almost 25% one day after a huge surge in its stock price and warrants.
  • IronNet (IRNT) was down to $12.28 a share on no major news involving the company. IronNet (IRNT) went public in August via an SPAC deal with LGL Systems Acquisition.
  • Activity in IronNet (IRNT) was high, Thursday, with 16 million shares exchanged by midday. The company averages 6.7 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.
  • The company provides software and security services to prevent and counter cyberattacks on corporate and governmental networks. IronNet (IRNT) was founded by retired U.S. Army General Alexander, who also served a stint as director of the National Security Agency.
  • In addition to its shares tumbling Thursday, IronNet (NYSE:IRNT.WS) warrants fell 35%, to $4.27. On Wednesday, the company said it had joined the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Intelligent Security Association group.
