HEXO FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:19 PM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: SA News Team
- Cannabis company HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.21M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- HEXO shares dropped 2.6% in reaction to posting third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, in July.
- The company completed the acquisition of Canada's Redecan in a $925M deal, in August.
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital "the stock is cheap here, but shareholders face massive integration risk".
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 55% year to date.