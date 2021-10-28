STMicroelectronics rises 6% after guiding Q4 above consensus and raising FY21 guidance

Oct. 28, 2021 12:55 PM ETSTMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) +6% despite missing on top and bottom line.
  • Net revenues totaled $3.20 billion, up 19% Y/Y. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications sub-group.
  • Revenue segments: Automotive and Discrete Group $1B up 18% Y/Y, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group $1.27B, up 27% Y/Y, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs of $920M, up 13% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit $1.33B, up 38.7% Y/Y, Gross margin of 41.6% increased 560 bps mainly driven by improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies, favorable pricing and lower unloading charges, partially offset by negative currency effects, net of hedging.
  • Free cash flow was $420 million in the third quarter, up from negative $25 million in the year-ago quarter.\
  • Q4 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be $3.40B vs. $3.31B consensus, an increase of 6.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.
  • Gross margin of about 43.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points.
  • FY21 Outlook: Net revenues to be about $12.6B from prior guidance of $12.5B vs. $12.53B consensus, translating into 23.3% Y/Y growth. The revenue growth planned for this year reflects continuing strong dynamics in all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs.
  • Press Release, Presentation
