STMicroelectronics rises 6% after guiding Q4 above consensus and raising FY21 guidance
Oct. 28, 2021 12:55 PM ETSTMBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) +6% despite missing on top and bottom line.
- Net revenues totaled $3.20 billion, up 19% Y/Y. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications sub-group.
- Revenue segments: Automotive and Discrete Group $1B up 18% Y/Y, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group $1.27B, up 27% Y/Y, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs of $920M, up 13% Y/Y.
- Gross profit $1.33B, up 38.7% Y/Y, Gross margin of 41.6% increased 560 bps mainly driven by improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies, favorable pricing and lower unloading charges, partially offset by negative currency effects, net of hedging.
- Free cash flow was $420 million in the third quarter, up from negative $25 million in the year-ago quarter.\
- Q4 Outlook: Net revenues are expected to be $3.40B vs. $3.31B consensus, an increase of 6.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.
- Gross margin of about 43.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points.
- FY21 Outlook: Net revenues to be about $12.6B from prior guidance of $12.5B vs. $12.53B consensus, translating into 23.3% Y/Y growth. The revenue growth planned for this year reflects continuing strong dynamics in all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs.
