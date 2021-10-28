Teladoc stock rebounds after Q3 financials triggered early losses

Oct. 28, 2021 12:59 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments

  • Despite early losses following the company’s Q3 2021 financials, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) shares have bounced back to record the biggest intra-day gain since March.
  • New York-based virtual healthcare company exceeded the analyst expectations with its quarterly results on Thursday.
  • Teladoc (TDOC) also raised the lower end of revenue guidance for 2021 and narrowed the adjusted EBITDA forecast for the year. Total visits for 2021 were estimated at 14.5M-14.7M, compared to 13.5M-14.0M forecasted three months ago.
  • Yet at ~81% YoY growth for Q3, there were concerns over the pressure on the growth trajectory as the company had posted over ~140% YoY quarterly growth on average for the past four quarters.
  • However, trading at less than 9x forward sales, Teladoc (TDOC) is fairly valued, argues Seeking Alpha contributor, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, in a bullish thesis on the stock.
