Shaw Communications Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:03 PM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.