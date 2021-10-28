Northrop Grumman's Q3 sales smacked by supply chain challenges

Oct. 28, 2021 12:57 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments

Exterior Northrop Grumman office business building in Georgia modern glass facade with sign in capital city

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Northrop Grumman (NOC -7.4%) plunges to the bottom of the S&P 500 following Q3 results, which showed sales falling 4% Y/Y to $8.72B and backlog dropping 8% to $74.8B.
  • The company said Q3 sales were "affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, including a tight labor market, elevated levels of employee leave and supply chain challenges."
  • Q3 net income rose to $1.06B, or $6.63/share, from $986M, or $5.89/share, in the year-ago period.
  • Q3 revenues in Northrop's product business rose 2.7% to $6.85B but service sales fell 22.3% to $1.88B.
  • The company raised its FY 2021 guidance for adjusted EPS to $25.20-$25.60 from $24.40-$24.80 previously, above $24.95 analyst consensus estimate, while narrowing its sales outlook to ~$36B from $35.8B-$36.2B, slightly off $36.2B consensus.
  • Northrop shares have gained 27% YTD and posted a $403.03 intraday high this past Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.