Northrop Grumman's Q3 sales smacked by supply chain challenges
Oct. 28, 2021 12:57 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Northrop Grumman (NOC -7.4%) plunges to the bottom of the S&P 500 following Q3 results, which showed sales falling 4% Y/Y to $8.72B and backlog dropping 8% to $74.8B.
- The company said Q3 sales were "affected by the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, including a tight labor market, elevated levels of employee leave and supply chain challenges."
- Q3 net income rose to $1.06B, or $6.63/share, from $986M, or $5.89/share, in the year-ago period.
- Q3 revenues in Northrop's product business rose 2.7% to $6.85B but service sales fell 22.3% to $1.88B.
- The company raised its FY 2021 guidance for adjusted EPS to $25.20-$25.60 from $24.40-$24.80 previously, above $24.95 analyst consensus estimate, while narrowing its sales outlook to ~$36B from $35.8B-$36.2B, slightly off $36.2B consensus.
- Northrop shares have gained 27% YTD and posted a $403.03 intraday high this past Monday.