Fisker extends rally on CNBC mention
Oct. 28, 2021 1:09 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) added to their gains in Thursday's midday trading after receiving a mention on CNBC. Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian pointed out that FSR has seen stepped-up demand for weekly call options set to expire on Friday.
- Najarian revealed that he has added to his position in FSR to take advantage of the one-day trading.
- FSR was already higher on the session as part of a general rally in the EV space. Still, the TV shout-out drove additional interest in the stock, which took another leg up following the mention.
- FSR was up about 14% in midday trading, climbing to $16.60 at about 1 PM ET. Shares are on track for their highest close since August.
