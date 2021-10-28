Fisker extends rally on CNBC mention

Oct. 28, 2021 1:09 PM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor10 Comments

  • Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) added to their gains in Thursday's midday trading after receiving a mention on CNBC. Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian pointed out that FSR has seen stepped-up demand for weekly call options set to expire on Friday.
  • Najarian revealed that he has added to his position in FSR to take advantage of the one-day trading.
  • FSR was already higher on the session as part of a general rally in the EV space. Still, the TV shout-out drove additional interest in the stock, which took another leg up following the mention.
  • FSR was up about 14% in midday trading, climbing to $16.60 at about 1 PM ET. Shares are on track for their highest close since August.
  • For more on FSR's longer-term prospects, read a deep-dive prepared by SA contributor Damien Robbins.
