ImmunoGen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:18 PM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: SA News Team
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.03M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners said that "ImmunoGen is a leader in antibody drug conjugate technology", and opined that "current lows make the stock interesting".
- ImmunoGen reported a wider second-quarter net loss, partly driven by an increase in research and development expenses, in July.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 10% year to date.