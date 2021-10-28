ImmunoGen Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.03M (+4.6% Y/Y).
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners said that "ImmunoGen is a leader in antibody drug conjugate technology", and opined that "current lows make the stock interesting".
  • ImmunoGen reported a wider second-quarter net loss, partly driven by an increase in research and development expenses, in July.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 10% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.