Yum! Brands upgraded to Buy at MKM as growth story remains intact

Yum! Canada head office building is seen in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Yum! Brands (YUM -0.2%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at MKM following the KFC and Taco Bell owner's earnings beat.
  • "The company's net unit growth story has solidly regained its momentum following last year's crisis," writes analyst Brett Levy. He notes a combination of benefits that point to upside for the stock including a limited service consolidated model, scale on operations and investments, improved development prospects, and strong fundamentals. A return to net unit growth in-line with management's long-term plan is promising for the company's prospects.
  • MKM raises its price target on YUM to $145 from $142. There are 9 Buy-equivalent, 18 Neutral, and 1 Sell-equivalent rating on YUM with an average price target of $136.
