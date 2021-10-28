BWXT wins $21B environmental management contract for DOE’s Savannah River Site
Oct. 28, 2021 1:14 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (BWXT +4.6%) gains on winning 10-year contract with an estimated ceiling of ~$21B from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for environmental management operations at the Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina.
- The contract includes liquid waste stabilization/disposition and potentially nuclear materials management and stabilization, among other requirements.
- “This is a strategically important win for BWXT and demonstrates our ability to address some of the most complex environmental challenges in the nation,” said Ken Camplin, president of BWXT’s Nuclear Services Group. “We intend to work with our SRMC teammates, our DOE customer, the regulatory authorities and the community in making a significant impact on waste management at SRS for many years to come.”