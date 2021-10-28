CyberOptics rises 11% on topping Q3 estimates
Oct. 28, 2021 1:19 PM ETCYBEBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) +11% beats GAAP EPS by 22 cents, revenue by $1M.
- Revenue of $27.8M, up 34% Y/Y. Below is the revenue breakdown.
- Revenue breakdown: Sales of 3D and 2D sensors increased 50% Y/Y to $5.5M. 3D MRS sensors sales rose 81% Y/Y to $3.6M driven by demand for these sensors in high-end electronics and semiconductor inspection and metrology applications.
- Semiconductor sensors sales, principally WaferSense line of products, increased 93% Y/Y to a record $7.4M.
- Sales of inspection and metrology systems rose 12% to $14.9 million. Within this product category, sales of SQ3000 Multi-Function inspection systems increased 9% Y/Y to $7.4M. As expected, no MX sales are forecasted in this year’s fourth quarter due to normal sales variability. MX3000 orders are expected to be recognized as revenue in the first half of 2022.
- Backlog at September 30, 2021 totaled $44.2M, compared to $45.3 million at the end of this year’s second quarter and $17.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The company received a new order for the MX3000 in October, raising its current backlog of MX3000 systems to $3.2M.
- Outlook: The Company is forecasting Q4 sales of $19.0 to $23.0 million vs. $21.04M, reflecting strong year-over-year sales growth.
