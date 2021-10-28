BRP gets neutral rating at Morgan Stanley as growth story already priced in
Oct. 28, 2021 1:19 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Michael W. Phillips initiates coverage of BRP Inc. (BRP +2.1%), also known as Baldwin Risk Partners, at Equal Weight as the stock's price already reflects its growth story.
- The analyst continues to see "industry-leading growth over the near term, fueled by mid-teens organic growth and (its) differentiated M&A rollup strategy, with a fragmented market providing opportunities."
- Even with growth expected to stay strong, "current valuation seems fair," Phillips writes in a note to clients. Current average broker P/E multiple of ~27x exceed the long-term average of ~20x; BRP (NASDAQ:BRP) trades at ~38x.
- Sets price target of $43, or forward P/E multiple of ~38x.
- Phillips' rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
- In the past month, the company's total return outpaces that of rivals AJG and MMC as seen in chart below.
- Compare BRP's (BRP) valuation against peer insurance brokers AJ Gallagher and Marsh & McLennan.