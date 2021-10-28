BRP gets neutral rating at Morgan Stanley as growth story already priced in

Oct. 28, 2021 1:19 PM ETBRP Group, Inc. (BRP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Wooden Seesaw Scale and Risk and Reward Written Wooden Blocks Sitting on Wood Surface in Front of Defocused Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Michael W. Phillips initiates coverage of BRP Inc. (BRP +2.1%), also known as Baldwin Risk Partners, at Equal Weight as the stock's price already reflects its growth story.
  • The analyst continues to see "industry-leading growth over the near term, fueled by mid-teens organic growth and (its) differentiated M&A rollup strategy, with a fragmented market providing opportunities."
  • Even with growth expected to stay strong, "current valuation seems fair," Phillips writes in a note to clients. Current average broker P/E multiple of ~27x exceed the long-term average of ~20x; BRP (NASDAQ:BRP) trades at ~38x.
  • Sets price target of $43, or forward P/E multiple of ~38x.
  • Phillips' rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
  • In the past month, the company's total return outpaces that of rivals AJG and MMC as seen in chart below.
  • Compare BRP's (BRP) valuation against peer insurance brokers AJ Gallagher and Marsh & McLennan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.