Charter Communications Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:21 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.80 (+48.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.95B (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward.