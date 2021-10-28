Lazard Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:22 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+41.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $711.97M (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.