Jacobs-led venture wins $8B Department of Energy contract
Oct. 28, 2021 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)
- Jacobs Engineering (J +2.4%) says its United Cleanup Oak Ridge joint venture was awarded a 10-year contract by the U.S. Department of Energy to perform environmental clean-up at the Oak Ridge Reservation in Tennessee.
- The new contract, which the DoE estimates is valued at $8.3B, will replace the East Tennessee Technology Park contract awarded to Jacobs in 2011.
- Jacobs says UCOR will be responsible for cleanup and remedial actions at ETTP; cleanup of excess facilities at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex; and design, construction and operation of the new onsite disposal facility.
