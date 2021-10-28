Jacobs-led venture wins $8B Department of Energy contract

Oct. 28, 2021 1:24 PM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Jacobs Engineering (J +2.4%) says its United Cleanup Oak Ridge joint venture was awarded a 10-year contract by the U.S. Department of Energy to perform environmental clean-up at the Oak Ridge Reservation in Tennessee.
  • The new contract, which the DoE estimates is valued at $8.3B, will replace the East Tennessee Technology Park contract awarded to Jacobs in 2011.
  • Jacobs says UCOR will be responsible for cleanup and remedial actions at ETTP; cleanup of excess facilities at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex; and design, construction and operation of the new onsite disposal facility.
  • Jacobs is well-positioned to take advantage of strong interest in ESG and infrastructure projects worldwide, Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
