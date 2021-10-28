Activision CEO asks for huge pay cut as company seeks to clean up its image
Oct. 28, 2021
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said Thursday he will take a massive pay cut, and the videogame publisher will invest $250 million in diversity programs across the gaming industry as part of an effort to improve its image following a raft of discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuits.
- Kotick laid out the plans in a letter to Activision (ATVI) employees. The Sunnyvale, Calif-based company came under fire during the summer following a series of lawsuits charging it with permitting a toxic workplace environment to exist. Among those suits was one from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which charged Activision (ATVI) with promoting a "sexist culture" by violating the state's equal pay and fair employment laws.
- In his letter, Kotick said that as Activision (ATVI) acquired other companies and expanded its business, it fell short of what he called "its reputation as a great place to work."
- "The guardrails weren’t in place everywhere to ensure that our values were being upheld," Kotick said. "In some cases, people didn’t consistently feel comfortable reporting concerns, or their concerns weren’t always addressed promptly or properly. People were deeply let down and, for that, I am truly sorry."
- To make good on his words, Kotick said Activision was enacting a "zero-tolerance" policy with regards to harassment and retaliation for reporting of any wrongdoings by company employees. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick wrote.
- Additionally, Kotick said that Activision (ATVI) will invest $250 million over the next decade in "initiatives that foster expanded opportunities in gaming and technology for under-represented communities." Kotick said the company will also expand the number of female and non-binary employees it has by 50% in the coming years.
- Kotick also made an act of personal penance, saying he has asked Activision's (ATVI) board of directors to cut his pay to $62,500, which he said is "the lowest amount California law will allow for people earning a salary." Kotick also said the reduction would affect his overall compensation and that he has asked to not be granted any bonuses or company equity at this time.
- Activision (ATVI) shareholders earlier this year granted Kotick a compensation package valued at $155 million.
- Kotick's letter comes after Activision (ATVI) last week fired 20 employees over claims of gender-based harassment and discrimination.