U.S. Silica Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:46 PM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.75M (+54.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects adjusted Ebitda estimate $48.1m.
- Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.