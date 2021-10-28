Shell Midstream Partners Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:48 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.48M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SHLX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.