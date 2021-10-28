Huntsman Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 1:50 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+187.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.