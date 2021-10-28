Carriage Services soars as COVID deaths rose during Q3
Oct. 28, 2021 1:50 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)By: SA News Team
- Carriage Services (CSV +15.1%) is one of the biggest gainers on the day after beating estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
- The funeral home and cemetery service provider noted that revenue reached its second highest total all-, only behind Q1 2021 when COVID deaths were at an all-time high. The company expects a strong finish to the year following a pickup in COVID cases from the Delta variant.
- The company continues to buyback shares, stating that they believe the proper valuation of the stock is between $65 to $75, up $10 from previous projections due to higher free cash flow.
- Carriage services has been looking for acquisition targets during the quarter and believes that M&A activity will pick up in 2022.
- All of the sell-side analysts covering CSV are bullish on the stock, with an average price target of $55 prior to the strong earnings.