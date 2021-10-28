Did high crude prices dent Phillips 66 Q3 Earnings?
Oct. 28, 2021 2:22 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (compared to -$0.01 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.33B (+49.4% Y/Y).
- Higher crude prices in Q3 might have eroded the company's massive potential gains. Also, Hurricane Ida-related downtimes in the September quarter might have affected refining operations in Louisiana.
- Over the last 2 years, PSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Yesterday, the company agreed to acquire all publicly held common units in Phillips 66 Partners in an all-stock deal valued at ~$3.4B.
- The company raised quarterly dividend by 2.2% to $0.92 and it repaid $500M of outstanding borrowings; it has a forward yield of 4.76%.
- In early October, the company was upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler indicating that it is positioned for its "first material beat" since before COVID-19 and "finally at an inflection point."
- In the past 1-month, the stock gained 8.7% and on YTD basis, it has increased 10.6%.