Invesco Real Estate, Avanta ink deal for investment in single-family rental platform

Oct. 28, 2021 2:41 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Invesco sign is seen on their Canadian Head Office building in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Invesco Real Estate (NYSE:IVZ) invests in Avanta Residential, the single-family rental affiliate of Hunt Companies, to scale its operating platform and position it as a pre-eminent build-for-rent enterprise.
  • The transaction strengthens Invesco Real Estate's (IVZ) commitment to the fast-growing build-for-rent asset class; the company acquired 75% of Avanta on behalf of a client with a high return strategy.
  • Shares of IVZ rise 2% intra-day, though the stock has traded in a range of $23.50 - 26.00 per share since mid-July; down about 15% from it's multi-year high of $29.71 in June.
  • Previously, (Sep. 16) Invesco in merger talks with State Street asset management business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.