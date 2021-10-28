Invesco Real Estate, Avanta ink deal for investment in single-family rental platform
Oct. 28, 2021 2:41 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invesco Real Estate (NYSE:IVZ) invests in Avanta Residential, the single-family rental affiliate of Hunt Companies, to scale its operating platform and position it as a pre-eminent build-for-rent enterprise.
- The transaction strengthens Invesco Real Estate's (IVZ) commitment to the fast-growing build-for-rent asset class; the company acquired 75% of Avanta on behalf of a client with a high return strategy.
- Shares of IVZ rise 2% intra-day, though the stock has traded in a range of $23.50 - 26.00 per share since mid-July; down about 15% from it's multi-year high of $29.71 in June.
