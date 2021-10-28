Newell Brands Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 28, 2021 2:42 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-40.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.78B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 32.1%.
- Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.