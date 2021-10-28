EQT CEO sees high natural gas prices lifting 'tremendous' cash flows
Oct. 28, 2021 2:42 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- EQT Corp. (EQT -5.3%) expects to collect ~$1.9B in extra cash next year, roughly double the total anticipated for this year, as natural gas prices have surged and some of the company's hedging contracts are set to roll off, CEO Toby Rice says, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- "This business is capable of returning a tremendous amount of capital to shareholders," Rice told today's earnings conference call, foreseeing a "long-term, structural" bullish trend in natural gas prices due to underinvestment in fossil fuels.
- EQT expects to generate $10B in free cash flow over the next five years, up 40% from a July estimate, Rice reportedly said, but most of the haul will be used for stock buybacks and dividends, while it pulls back on acquisitions and maintains spending at reduced levels, enough to maintain its gas production.
- "We are not contemplating growth," Rice said, in a departure from the energy industry's typical response to rising prices.
- Anticipating potential "extreme price events this winter," Rice also said recent hedging activity has increased the company's exposure to higher prices.
- EQT shares are sharply lower after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss of $1.98B, compared with a $600M net loss in the year-ago quarter.