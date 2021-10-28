Sherwin-Williams cut at BofA as peak inflation collides with peak expectations
Oct. 28, 2021 2:59 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sherwin-Williams (SHW +1.2%) edges to a new all-time high, but Bank of America believes it is due for a rest, downgrading shares to Neutral from Buy with a $335 price target, as the company is fighting the "dual headwinds" of peak inflation and peak expectations.
- While underlying demand and fundamentals remain strong, BofA's Steve Byrne believes the stock's valuation "appears to be increasingly discounting the recovery" and investor expectations have run ahead of the likely level of growth over the next 12 months.
- Meanwhile investors continue to pile in, which Byrne says risks leaving "an increasingly crowded stock and higher multiple" that could be problematic if management takes a conservative approach to 2022 guidance, as the analyst expects.
- Earlier this week, Sherwin-Williams reported slightly better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as the company was able to implement price increases to offset higher raw material costs.