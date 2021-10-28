Shift4 Payments drops after releasing October business update (update)

  • Update 5:02pm: Adds analyst comment.
  • Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) fell 12% after the payment solutions company released an October business update.
  • October payment volume is up over 80% vs the year-earlier period and merchant counts increased 25% from the same period, according to a statement.
  • Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey writes that the weakness is a buying opportunity and he believes FOUR deserves a "significant" premium due to its "above-avg" organic revenue growth and strong incremental margin. He said that while the company released the October results, it didn't address Q3.
  • Jeffrey has a buy rating and $120 price target on FOUR.
  • Shift4 is scheduled to report Q3 results on Nov. 10.
  • Shift4 short interest is 20%.
  • In August, Shift4 Payments EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue.

