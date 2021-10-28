Align Technology price target raised on Wall Street after Q3 beat
Oct. 28, 2021 3:55 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Align Technology (ALGN +4.5%) shares have recorded the biggest intraday gain in four months after the company’s Q3 2021 financials exceeded forecasts. Compared to the long-term target of 20 – 30%, the company projected its revenue to climb ~50 – 60% YoY in 2021 to reach $3.90B to $3.95B
- Several Wall Street analysts have raised their price targets on Align (NASDAQ:ALGN) in reaction.
- Quarterly “results combined with a modest guidance raise and positive conference call commentary should be enough to ease concerns regarding moderating Invisalign demand and reverse recent negative momentum in this stock,” wrote analysts at Piper Sandler with an Overweight rating.
- The per-share target increased to $825 from $775 indicates a premium of ~36.5% to the last close.
- Meanwhile, Evercore ISI laments Align’s (ALGN) lower than expected Q4 guidance. Yet, the firm remains positive on the company’s promising outlook for 2022 and, with an Outperform rating, raises the price target to $750 from $740 per share, implying ~24.1% to the last close.
- Ahead of the earnings release, the stock sank in mid-October after Stifel cited soft sales trends for the clear aligner manufacturer.
- Commenting on the results, Stifel maintains its buy rating and $750 price target on the stock, arguing that despite “solid” Q3 beat, “4Q21 case volume estimates likely head lower, not higher.”
- Baird analysts led by Jeff D. Johnson shared similar views, noting: “4Q implied case shipment guidance feels a bit light.”
- However, with adjustments for the issue, they think that over 20% revenue growth targeted for next year is “doable” despite tough 2021 comparisons. Baird has an Outperform rating on Align (ALGN), and the price target of $745 per share implies a premium of ~23.3% to the last close.
- The average price target for the stock has gradually risen over the past six months to stand at $738.58 currently.