MicroStrategy EPS of $1.86; bitcoin stash tops 114K coins

  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR): Q3 EPS of $1.86 may not be comparable to consensus of $1.24.
  • Revenue of $128M (+0.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.52M.
  • Press Release
  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $105.7 million, representing an 82.6% gross margin, compared to a gross margin of 82.9% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $49.7 million versus $20.3 million for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Michael J. Saylor, CEO, comments: “We also significantly expanded our bitcoin holdings in the quarter, adding nearly 9,000 bitcoins to our holdings after successfully raising capital in the quarter through our at-the-market equity offering. Today, MicroStrategy is the world’s largest publicly traded corporate owner of bitcoin with over 114,000 bitcoins. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital to execute on our bitcoin strategy.”

