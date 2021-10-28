Boise Cascade hikes dividend by 20% to $0.12/share, declares $3/share supplemental dividend
Oct. 28, 2021 4:40 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) declares $0.12/share quarterly dividend, 20% increase from prior dividend of $0.10.
- Forward yield 0.87%
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
- The company also announced an additional dividend of $3.00/share payable along with the regular dividend.
- “We have consistently stated our intent to maintain a balanced and flexible approach to capital allocation. Today we can reward our shareholders with an increase in our quarterly dividend and our second supplemental dividend of 2021," stated Nate Jorgensen, CEO. "At the same time, we have retained ample balance sheet capacity to reinvest in our existing asset base and pursue organic or acquisition opportunities that align with our strategic growth priorities."