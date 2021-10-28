Reata Pharmaceuticals submits MAA for bardoxolone to the EMA in chronic kidney disease
Oct. 28, 2021 4:07 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: SA News Team
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announces submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for bardoxolone methyl to the EMA for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.
- The MAA submission is based on the efficacy and safety data from the CARDINAL Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, which is a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney.
- The U.S. FDA had accepted Reata's chronic kidney disease treatment bardoxolone NDA for review, in April.