Reata Pharmaceuticals submits MAA for bardoxolone to the EMA in chronic kidney disease

Broken glass Kidney

Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announces submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for bardoxolone methyl to the EMA for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.
  • The MAA submission is based on the efficacy and safety data from the CARDINAL Phase 3 clinical trial.
  • Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, which is a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney.
  • The U.S. FDA had accepted Reata's chronic kidney disease treatment bardoxolone NDA for review, in April.
