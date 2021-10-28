Eversource lifted from Sell line at Mizuho after Connecticut OKs settlement
Oct. 28, 2021 3:55 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eversource Energy (ES +0.1%) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with an $87 price target, bumped up from $82, at Mizuho, which says the company's "constructive" settlement in Connecticut was approved by state regulators yesterday.
- Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont says the settlement limits the negative earnings impact to 2021 and does not include ongoing return on equity impacts that had been proposed in the draft decision.
- Fremont views the growth opportunities of Eversource's offshore wind assets as supporting the company's premium valuation relative to utility peers.
- Eversource is "a progressive utility with growing earnings," Insider Monkey writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.