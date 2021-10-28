Starbucks EPS in-line, misses on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:06 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 in-line; GAAP EPS of $1.49 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $8.15B (+31.5% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Shares -2%.
- Global comparable store sales increased 17%, driven by a 15% increase in comparable transactions and a 2% increase in average ticket.
- President comment: “Today we announce we will be doubling-down on our investments in our partners, the heartbeat of our company. We know that when we exceed the expectations of our people, they in turn exceed the expectations of our customers - which creates value for all of our stakeholders - our partners, our customers, our communities and our shareholders. We anticipate that our strong business momentum, increased operating efficiency and continued global store expansion will fund these unprecedented investments while delivering yet another year of significant growth."