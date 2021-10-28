DexCom EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:06 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $650.2M (+29.8% Y/Y) beats by $33.13M.
- Press Release
- U.S. revenue growth of 23% and international revenue growth of 57% on a reported basis. International growth was 46% on an organic basis.
- Non-GAAP operating income of $123.8 million or 19.0% of revenue, in line with the same quarter of the prior year.
- 2021 Annual Guidance: Revenue of approximately $2.425 - 2.450 billion (26-27% growth; Growth includes approximately 1% from non-CGM acquired revenue in conjunction with Dexcom’s acquisition of its distributor in Australia and New Zealand), Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin of approximately 68%, Non-GAAP Operating Margin of approximately 16%, Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 25%.