STAG Industrial FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Oct. 28, 2021 4:08 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG): Q3 FFO of $0.53 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $142.11M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.7M.
- Press Release
- Produced Cash NOI of $111.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $95.2 million.
- Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $86.7 million.
- Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $72.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 32.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $54.8 million.
- Acquired 24 buildings in the third quarter of 2021, consisting of 4.0 million square feet, for $427.2 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.3% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.7%.
- Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.9% on the total portfolio and 96.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2021.