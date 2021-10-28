STAG Industrial FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Oct. 28, 2021 4:08 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG): Q3 FFO of $0.53 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $142.11M (+21.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.7M.
  • Press Release
  • Produced Cash NOI of $111.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 16.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $95.2 million.
  • Produced Same Store Cash NOI of $89.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $86.7 million.
  • Produced Cash Available for Distribution of $72.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 32.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020 of $54.8 million.
  • Acquired 24 buildings in the third quarter of 2021, consisting of 4.0 million square feet, for $427.2 million, with a Cash Capitalization Rate of 5.3% and a Straight-Line Capitalization Rate of 5.7%.
  • Achieved an Occupancy Rate of 95.9% on the total portfolio and 96.8% on the Operating Portfolio as of September 30, 2021.
